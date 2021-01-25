Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE STL opened at $19.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 458,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

