Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

