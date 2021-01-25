Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.
About Sterling Bancorp
