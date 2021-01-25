Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STL. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 424,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,699,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.