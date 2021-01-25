Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

On Monday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.39. 566,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

