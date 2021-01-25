Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 4.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

