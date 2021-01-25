Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 5,119 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

