Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $118.61 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

