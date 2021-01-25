Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AAPL, ACLS, ADNT, ADS, AL, ALLY, ALSN, AMD, ANET, AOSL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $98.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $3.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $288.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $575.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $71.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.50 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 290 target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €46.40 ($54.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Argus from $138.00 to $156.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $91.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.