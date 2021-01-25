Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AAPL, ACLS, ADNT, ADS, AL, ALLY, ALSN, AMD, ANET, AOSL)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 25th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) was given a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $52.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $1,550.00 to $1,640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $98.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.10 to $3.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $288.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) was given a €29.50 ($34.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $237.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $575.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $71.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $86.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $174.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $78.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $67.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.50 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $99.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 290 target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $117.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €46.40 ($54.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by Argus from $138.00 to $156.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $91.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €205.00 ($241.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.