Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AUPH, BMW, BNP, CWC, DAI, KCO, KSU, LEVI, MT, ORA)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 25th:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) was given a €9.35 ($11.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $203.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 345 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 235 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €208.00 ($244.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

