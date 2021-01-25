Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 25th (AUPH, BMW, BNP, CWC, DAI, KCO, KSU, LEVI, MT, ORA)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 25th:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.F) (ETR:CWC) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) was given a €9.35 ($11.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $203.00 to $246.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 345 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) was given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 235 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €208.00 ($244.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.