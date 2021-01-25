STRAKS Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $54,272.02 and $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,451.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.99 or 0.04089119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00423654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.01342082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00560475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00423300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00275515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023138 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

