Stratis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 5% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

