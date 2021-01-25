Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and $3.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

