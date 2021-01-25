Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $89,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. 331,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

