Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Lam Research worth $88,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $571.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,418. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.54.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

