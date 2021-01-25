Strs Ohio Has $83.36 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $83,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $165.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,682. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

