Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.37 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $239.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after buying an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

