Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.93 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

