Substratum (SUB) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $685,846.18 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00070485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00747703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.34 or 0.04193746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016901 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.