SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $10.26 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. SUN has a total market cap of $48.12 million and $124.89 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $10.26 or 0.00030542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00269204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038047 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

