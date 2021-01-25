SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $9.89

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00030496 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $116.37 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038448 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.