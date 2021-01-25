Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 300,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

