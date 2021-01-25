Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.81 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 7,084,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,554,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,965.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock valued at $109,832,241 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 76.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

