Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.81 or 0.04084000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,224,066 coins and its circulating supply is 305,132,122 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.