Sushi Price Reaches $11.07 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Sushi token can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00130134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00283512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00070307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037424 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

