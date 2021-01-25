Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Down 5.4%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 664,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 615,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

