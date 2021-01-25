SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SVB Financial Group worth $64,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $481.07. 6,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.87.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

