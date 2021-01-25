SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $5.98 on Monday, hitting $474.17. 1,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,759. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.87.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

