SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.