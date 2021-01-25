Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SSREY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

