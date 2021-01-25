Syscoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $55.42 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00418511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,020,606 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.