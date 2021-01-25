T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Cut by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

TROW stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.01. 1,074,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,109. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.