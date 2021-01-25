Tael Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $24.72 and $119.16. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00729243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.27 or 0.04179191 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017258 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $10.00, $7.20, $62.56, $5.22, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $18.11, $45.75, $13.96 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.