Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.13.

TVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.37. 1,053,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$359.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

