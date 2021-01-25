Tap Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $13,367.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

