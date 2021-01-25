Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

