Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 5.2%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 4,291,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,090,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
