Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Down 5.2%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 4,291,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,090,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

