Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 9,507 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.17. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.