Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after buying an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 480,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,286. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21.

