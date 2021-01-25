Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 21,395 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,996,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period.

JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,081,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

