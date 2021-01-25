Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 396,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.