Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,671. The company has a market cap of $329.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

