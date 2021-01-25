Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,274,000 after acquiring an additional 66,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,788,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,081,000 after acquiring an additional 261,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS remained flat at $$54.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,943. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

