Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,818. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

