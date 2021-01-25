Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.40. 23,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

