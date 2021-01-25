Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $19.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $260.89. 52,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.