Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.45. 969,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

