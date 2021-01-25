Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,366. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

