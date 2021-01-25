Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

