Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 563,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.5% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

