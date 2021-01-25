Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.10. 13,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,221. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

